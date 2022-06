Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark joined countries from around the world in lighting up the sky last night (2 June).

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, more than 3,000 beacons were lit around the UK, Channel Islands the Commonwealth.

Thousands attended celebrations in Jersey last night (2 June) to mark the occasion - there was live music, food, entertainment and even laser show.