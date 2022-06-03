Islanders line streets of St Helier for Jubilee pageant

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook

Thousands of islanders have gathered for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in St Helier.

Spectators lined the streets as vehicles from the seven decades of Her Majesty's reign drove through the town centre this morning (3 June).

The event was one of many organised across the Channel Islands to celebrate the Queen becoming the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Islanders were encouraged to wave their Union flags as a military procession also made its way through St Helier, with onlookers including the Bailiff of Jersey.

Military procession through the centre of town. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There was even an appearance from a Charles II impersonator.