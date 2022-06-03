Two children assaulted in Guernsey

Two children have been assaulted in Guernsey.

It is understood the incident took place at around 5:25pm on Tuesday 31 May at St Peter Port's bus terminal.

Police say members of the public may have witnessed the incident during rush hour and are keen to speak to anyone with information.

They are also looking for people with CCTV footage from the South Esplanade and Bus Terminus area to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information should call 01481 222 222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.