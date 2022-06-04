Guernsey radio enthusiasts use tech to travel the world

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Amateur radio enthusiasts in Guernsey have been celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

The island's Amateur Radio Society has made a pop up studio in Beau Sejour Car Park and are broadcasting across the world.

They created a unique call sign, GB70U, and are one of seven special event stations set up across the British Isles who are trying to connect with all corners of the Commonwealth and beyond.

Society member Keith Le Boutillier said: "Amateur radio is a hobby in which you can communicate with people all over the world.

"A lot of stations are aware it's the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the one thing that has become evident is the affection for the Queen across the world, even in countries which she has no direct control over.

"We've been speaking with some stations in Brazil last night and we were quite surprised to find that they actually watched the Trooping of the Colour. That's the same for a lot of other countries and amateurs watching it on the television, it's amazing."