Repairs to Havelet Slipway in Guernsey to start in July

Repairs to Havelet Slipway in Guernsey will begin in July.

The slipway was damaged during a storm in 2018.

Work has been scheduled for this summer so that contractors can take advantage of the better weather and low spring tides.

The improved slipway will be more robust and able to handle more severe weather.

It is hoped that repairs will be finished by September so the area can be reopened to the public.

The work is being funded as a 'must do' project under the Government Work Plan , after being agreed by States members in 2021.