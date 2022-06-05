Emergency workers awarded Jubilee medals in Alderney

Members of Alderney's emergency services have been awarded special medals to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They took part in a parade before being given the awards in recognition of their public service.

Emergency vehicles led the parade of medal recipients to the ceremony. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The ceremony follows similar events in Jersey and Guernsey.

Sergeant James Taylor was given a medal for his police work and explained: "It's a fantastic occasion. I've served the Queen since I was 16-years-old, so to be able to share that with the community today who all came out and showed their support was fantastic."

