Emergency workers awarded Jubilee medals in Alderney
Members of Alderney's emergency services have been awarded special medals to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
They took part in a parade before being given the awards in recognition of their public service.
The ceremony follows similar events in Jersey and Guernsey.
Sergeant James Taylor was given a medal for his police work and explained: "It's a fantastic occasion. I've served the Queen since I was 16-years-old, so to be able to share that with the community today who all came out and showed their support was fantastic."
Sergeant James Taylor from Alderney Police speaks after receiving his medal