Voluntary carers invited to training sessions in Guernsey

Voluntary carers in Guernsey are being invited to a fortnight of training sessions.

Working alongside local organisations, the island's Health and Social Care department have put on a range of events at Les Cotils to help people develop their skills and knowledge.

The workshops include how to manage dementia and have difficult conversations.

It has been organised to coincide with the start of Carer's Week, which runs from Monday 6 June.

A schedule of the training sessions. Credit: States of Guernsey

This year's theme is to "make caring visible, valued and supported".

Wayne Bulpitt from Dementia Friendly Guernsey said: “Participants in our popular dementia awareness sessions take part in a number of activities to help them understand what it is like for somebody to live with dementia and learn five key tips on how they can improve their experience."

Anyone interested in joining the training sessions should call Paula McCourt from Adult Community Services on 01481 223020 or Vikki Dutot on 01481 223905.

A full schedule of sessions can be found here.