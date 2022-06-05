Jersey will not host the popular Super League Triathlon Series in 2022.

Some of the world's best triathletes take part with races scheduled for London, Munich and Malibu.

Jersey welcomed the event in 2021 but will not be part of this year's circuit after organisers confirmed to ITV News that "economic and scheduling factors" made it impossible to sort a return trip.

Super League Triathlon Founder Michael D'hulst said: "Jersey has been the spiritual home of Super League Triathlon, loved by fans and athletes alike.

"Unfortunately for 2022, economic and scheduling factors mean it will not be possible to host the event but we hope to return again in the near future.

"I would like to thank all in the Economy Department for their unwavering support in helping us to deliver the event over the past 4 years, and also to the community of Jersey who have been so supportive of the event."