Turning the tides on climate change through exhibitions in Jersey

Environmental campaigners are hosting several exhibitions in Jersey to encourage islanders to look after the planet.

They are being staged in the run up to World Oceans Day on Wednesday (8 June).

Campaigners hope that by educating islanders now, they can prevent further damage to the oceans and their delicate ecosystems in the future.

Danni Washington, who is among those behind the campaign, said: "Our oceans are at a tipping point, where many ecosystems are just about to collapse around the world.

"It really is going to take a concerted effort by many people to bring things back."

Danni has been working alongside Ocean Culture Life to teach younger islanders about the importance of looking after the island's waters.

Events were held over the weekend to coincide with half term, allowing children to take part in activities and learn about the planet too.

Younger islanders took part in jewellery workshops using materials from the sea. Credit: ITV Channel

Tamsin Raine, one of the founders of Ocean Culture Life said: "We're here for World Oceans Day, in celebrations with our oceans. Essentially, Ocean Culture Life is bringing a voice to the ocean. "The whole purpose of today is to bring those stories, from right here in Jersey, and be able to inspire people through these positive stories."

Photo exhibitions, including work from Royal photographer Matt Porteous, have been placed around several points in the island.

As well as ocean photography, Matt Porteous is known for his work with the Royal family. Credit: ITV Channel

Matt Porteous is one of the co-founders of the campaign group and uses his work to stress the importance of looking after the planet.