Alderney given almost £2 million boost from Gambling Control Commission

Alderney's coffers were handed a cash injection of almost £2 million through funds from the island's Gambling Control Commission.

The figure is up from the £1.74 million generated in 2021 and returns to levels last seen back in 2019.

The money will go towards running capital spending projects in the island - most of which are currently made from the Commission's profits. Funds will also go towards economic development initiatives and promoting and developing the online gambling industry.

In his annual report for 2021, the Alderney Gambling Control Commission chairman Lord Faulkner said "The Commission continues to make a valuable contribution to both the Island of Alderney and the wider Bailiwick.

"It is noteworthy that a number of the world's major [eGambling] operators have been attracted to the Bailiwick. This brings many benefits to the Bailiwick and continues to place Alderney at the heart of the global eGambling community." Ian Carter, Deputy Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, says he is confident proposals to introduce GST in the Bailiwick would not hinder the island's success in the field.

He said: "Alderney's source of income is resilient thanks to the AGCC's efficiencies and steadfast adherence to the highest ethical principles. They have proved themselves to be a world leader in the global gambling arena. "There are obviously challenges ahead in the shape of possible changes to the tax regime in the Bailiwick and the impact of proposed GST currently on the table. However, the AGCC is well placed for renewed growth in future years and has posted improved results following the slight decline in 2020."

The States of Alderney recently approved a move to increase penalties for criminal offences and regulation breaches in relation to gambling.