A couple staying in Jersey have had their honeymoon saved due to the quick thinking of a hotel hall porter and a local metal detector enthusiast.

Richard and Anne Whetter from Bristol were celebrating in the island when Richard lost his wedding ring during a trip to Portelet Bay.

The couple returned to The Atlantic Hotel and told a porter who immediately contacted a local metal detectorist to seek assistance. Steve Andrews then found the precious piece of jewellery after just 10 minutes of searching.

The lost ring was located in a matter of minutes

Newlywed Richard Whetter said: "The moment I realised the ring was no longer on my hand and that it was likely I lost it on the beach, my heart sank.

"After searching for it ourselves we returned to the hotel assuming it was lost forever. Nathan's quick thinking in contacting Steve really did save the day and meant we could continue to enjoy our honeymoon.

"We leave Jersey with the fondest of memories of the beautiful island and friendly people."

Richard and Anne were delighted to have the ring back

Patrick Burke, owner and managing director of The Atlantic Hotel said: "This really was a miracle moment that we were so glad to be a part of.

"We are extremely proud of Nathan and the whole team here at the hotel who consistently go the extra mile to look after our guests and deliver the very best service. We wish Richard and Anne the happiest of lives together with their wedding rings firmly on their fingers!"