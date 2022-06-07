Laws to introduce 'no fault' divorce published in Guernsey

Laws which will allow 'no-fault' divorce in Guernsey have been published.

If approved, the legislation will allow married couples to separate without having to prove wrongdoing by either party.

It will also remove the ability to contest a divorce and bring rules around annulment up to date.

Politicians say the move will modernise the island's laws, which were introduced in 1939, to make them more reflective of modern society.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said the move should help reduce conflict in many situations.

He said: "We know it is never an easy situation for either party to the marriage when matters cannot be resolved quickly and simply, and while it is not possible to remove the emotional difficulties experienced through a separation, it is possible to reduce the stressfulness of the process in most cases.

"The introduction of no-fault divorce has long been recognised as a means to do that and, accompanied by the other reforms under this new legislation, should improve the whole process."

Once approved by the States, the laws will need to be given Royal Assent before becoming effective in early 2023.