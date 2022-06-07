New way of clearing algae from bathing pools being tested in Guernsey

A new method of clearing algae is being trialled at Guernsey's bathing pools. The States Works team, which helps to maintain the island, is exploring more environmentally friendly methods of clearing the algae, whilst also keeping the area safe for people to walk on.

Sodium hypochlorite is the main substance chosen to remove macroalgae from jetties and slipways. It is used in a 50/50 dilution which breaks down into harmless products after around one hour of being used.

Potential alternatives, such as a macroalgae cleanser, have been tried since 2018 in different circumstances, with differing levels of success. This option is currently being tested at the bathing pools.

The use of hot foam was unsuccessful.

52 The number of piers and jetties that need to be cleared of algae in the island

Sodium hypochlorite is currently the main cost-effective option that meets the challenges of keeping the areas safe in the limited time that tides allow.

States Works says it is open to trying a mix of approaches, should they balance those challenges whilst reducing further any ecological impacts.