Visit Guernsey chips in with geography lesson after Love Island confusion

Visit Guernsey has provided a geography lesson on social media following confusion in the Love Island villa.

On his first night on the show, Guernseyman Andrew Le Page had to clear up a spot of confusion when asked about the location of his home island.

He told his new partner Tasha he was from "a little island in between England and France."

It prompted Visit Guernsey to put the island on the map - quite literally - with a tongue-in-cheek social media post.

Originally from the Bailiwick, 27-year-old Andrew now lives in Dubai where he is a real estate agent.

He was coupled up with Tasha, a 23-year-old model and dancer from North Yorkshire in the opening episode of the series.

She is the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.