Alderney airport operating on reduced hours due to staff illness

Alderney airport is operating on reduced opening hours today (Wednesday 8 June) and Thursday due to illness impacting air traffic control.

The airport will open from 9am until 12.30pm, before closing for an hour and then reopening from 1.30pm until 6pm.

Guernsey Ports’ Chief Operating Officer Ross Coppolo has says Aurigny will contact passengers impacted by the opening hour changes and will apologised for any inconvenience. “Unfortunately, the air traffic control team has been impacted by sickness resulting in well-established business continuity plans being instigated, having exhausted all other options. "We hope to return to normal operating hours by the end of the week.”