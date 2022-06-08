Jersey's Health Minister has been reflecting on his four years in the role as he prepares to retire from the States.

Deputy Richard Renouf will not seek re-election when islanders head to the polls on Wednesday 22 June.

In a wide-ranging interview with ITV News, he discusses a range of topics including the decision-making behind Jersey's response to coronavirus, the future of healthcare in the island and the health challenges that will face the next States Assembly.

ITV Channel TV's Jess Dunsdon went to his home parish of St Ouen to meet him.