If you feel like sampling a glass of cider or some quality smelly cheese then you are in luck as the Norman Market is returning to Jersey for the first time this year from today (8 June.)

It will be held until Sunday 12 June and moving location for the weekend. The traders will be set up on:

· Royal Square from Wednesday to Friday (8 June-10 June) · Broad Street on Saturday and Sunday (11 June-12 June)

The Norman market, organised by la Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche, is a popular event in Jersey and aims to bring something different to the island and promote the quality of Norman products.

During the five days people will be able to enjoy the French atmosphere and buy cider, sausages, rillettes, fruits, vegetables and a large variety of cheese.

The market's soaps and bags trader is also back for the first time since 2019.

Maison de Normandie's team will also be holding a stall with a selection of products all made in Normandy, including gin, biscuits, honey, jam and nougat.

It comes after the event dealt with low visitor numbers amid Covid, cancelled ferries and fishing row in December.