States of Guernsey apologise to people struggling to renew driving licence

The States of Guernsey has apologised to people who are struggling to renew their driving licence online saying they know "it's a clunky process right now".

Currently islanders are having to request access and wait for a letter with a verification code to continue their application.

Some customers are also unable to use the online process if they've been disqualified, or declare a medical condition. In a social media post the States says this will change later in the year when driving licence applications are added to the new MyGov App.

It comes as Traffic and Highways services are moving to Wheadon House as part of a plan to make the use of government buildings more efficient.

Gregg Stuart, MyGov Director said: "The relocation of staff to Edward T Wheadon House reflects the next step in the creation of the MyGov Customer Hub which will bring many of our customer facing services into one location.

"We will also be gradually rolling out online services using a new MyGov App (which will be an upgrade to the platform already in use for personal and corporate tax returns), which will allow the public to carry out transactions with government at a time that is convenient to them."