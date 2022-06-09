Elon Musk's Starlink company applies to run telecoms network from Guernsey

Elon Musk's Starlink company has applied to run a telecommunications network using its satellite technology in Guernsey.

The service, which uses Musk's Space X technology, will provide fibre-like connectivity with download speeds above 100 Megabits per second through devices that are sold directly to customers. Starlink also proposes to provide virtual sim services (eSIM) on platforms in motion, like ships or planes. There have been concerns in the past about the number of satellites needed for this to work, adding to the already congested orbit. The Guernsey Competition Regulator says it proposes to issue the company with a licence to begin operation but is inviting comments on this. The deadline for those is June 15th.

People are able to email info@gcra.gg or write to the GCRA.The proposed decision will be finalised from 22 June.