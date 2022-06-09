Jersey charity on the lookout for new board members as it builds care facility

A Jersey charity is looking for more people to join its Board of Directors and Trustees as it continues to support people with disabilities in the island.

Les Amis provides essential services and is currently developing a care facility in Val Plaisant.

Thanks to a significant donation, the charity bought the former Hampshire Hotel and is converting it into the first unit to offer a higher level of residential nursing care to people with Down’s Syndrome and other learning disabilities who have nursing or special care needs, including those with early on-set dementia.

New Trustee Chris Moulder hopes his 40 years of experience will be useful in helping to meet the challenges of funding major projects.

He has replaced Mark Jones, who served as a Trustee for nearly a decade. Chris is also urging others to join him in the role.

Chris Moulder said: "There are also significant challenges in making sure that there is a proper level of funding to meet the needs of people with learning disabilities.

"I hope my contribution helps to achieve the goal of ensuring long-term care needs of islanders are met. It’s an exciting time to be working with this fantastic organisation that supports a community of absolute heroes.” Shaun Findlay, Managing Director of Les Amis, added: “All of the people who serve on our Board of Directors and Trustees have considerable experience working across the various business sectors and organisations in Jersey, but we are always looking to add to that team.

"I would like to express my thanks to Mark Jones, a dedicated colleague whose wide range of skills were a great benefit to our organisation for several years. Without people like Mark, we would not be able to deliver the services that many people in the island need.”