Jet2 cancels all flights between Jersey and Manchester after end of this month

Jet2 has cancelled all its flights between Jersey and Manchester from the end of this month (June 2022).

This means passengers who had flights booked for the remainder of the year will no longer be able to travel on the route. The lack of clarity has lead to frustration for some.

The airline has also cut the number of Jersey to Birmingham and Stanstead flights to just one a week.

In a statement Jet2 says it is still scheduled to operate flights to Jersey from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester (until 28 June) and East Midlands, Newcastle and Leeds Bradford this summer:

"We have taken the decision to withdraw some services to Jersey from Birmingham, London Stansted and Manchester Airports. Where customers are affected, we will contact them to let them know, and they will receive a full refund. It is important to note that this decision has nothing to do with staff shortages that are currently impacting other airlines, and withdrawn flights were not due to depart 30 June at the earliest.

We have not made any cancellations due to staff shortages and we are continuing to receive positive feedback."