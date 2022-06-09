Most senior Alderney politician resigns due to health issues

The most senior politician in Alderney has resigned as Chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee.

Bill Abel says he has stepped down from the role due to health conditions affecting his ability to effectively serve the island.

Mr Abel was elected as a States Member in a by-election in October 2020 and as Chairman of P&F in January 2021. Since then he has been working with members to advance policies and find solutions to issues affecting the island.

His political achievements include working with Guernsey to agree the Public Service Obligation (PSO) with Aurigny and progressing the airport future-proofing project with a continued drive for an upgraded and extended runway, together with terminal improvements.

He wrote in his resignation letter: "Although the challenges of a second wave of Covid made progressing things difficult in the first few months I feel that, as a group of committed people, who are both part of States Committees and Working Groups, we have moved forward even with the necessity to deal with a number of unexpected and legacy issues."

"It has been a privilege to have been able to serve the community and I would like to thank States Members and everyone in the Civil Service for their help and support."

Deputy Chairman Ian Carter will take over as Acting Chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee until the States of Alderney elect a new chairman in June.