Guernsey Border Agency explains ferry disembarking wait times

Guernsey's border officials are reassuring islanders that they are trying to process those coming off the ferries from France as quickly as possible -but admit current infrastructure is 'not ideal' for busier sailings. It comes after a number of passengers complained about the time it took to disembark. In a statement, the Guernsey Border Agency (GBA) says extra checks are being carried out due to Brexit.

Officers at the island's border have to carry out several checks:

Ensuring passports are genuine and that all required travel paperwork - such as a visa - is in order.

Looking out for goods which need to be declared, for example animals, plants and foodstuffs, in line with the changes to import and export rules following Brexit.

Searching for threats such as firearms, weapons, controlled drugs and excess tobacco and alcohol.

The GBA says the processing time for each vehicle is usually under one minute - though delays on busy sailings often depend on what items travellers are importing.