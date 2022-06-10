Skip to content

Guernsey Border Agency explains ferry disembarking wait times

Customs officer
Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's border officials are reassuring islanders that they are trying to process those coming off the ferries from France as quickly as possible -but admit current infrastructure is 'not ideal' for busier sailings. It comes after a number of passengers complained about the time it took to disembark. In a statement, the Guernsey Border Agency (GBA) says extra checks are being carried out due to Brexit.

Officers at the island's border have to carry out several checks:

  • Ensuring passports are genuine and that all required travel paperwork - such as a visa - is in order.

  • Looking out for goods which need to be declared, for example animals, plants and foodstuffs, in line with the changes to import and export rules following Brexit.

  • Searching for threats such as firearms, weapons, controlled drugs and excess tobacco and alcohol.

The GBA says the processing time for each vehicle is usually under one minute - though delays on busy sailings often depend on what items travellers are importing.