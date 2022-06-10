Guernsey restaurant follows UK by introducing calorie information to menus

A restaurant in Guernsey has followed England and introduced calorie information to its menus.

Fermain Valley Hotel is now including nutritional information for all dishes they offer.

Fast food, pub and restaurant chains in England now have to display calorie counts on their menus after a new law was passed in April, as part of a government drive to tackle obesity.

Currently 63% of adults in England are classed as overweight or obese - as well as one in three children in primary school said to be an unhealthy weight.

The UK Government hopes that by introducing this law, it will help combat the obesity problem across the country. It is not currently a legal requirement in the Channel Islands for restaurants to provide this information.

A handful of UK-chains who are based in Jersey and Guernsey have also implemented the new policy in the islands.

There has been mixed opinions on the decision both in the Channel Islands and in England, raising questions around if this could be more harmful than beneficial.

There are concerns the introduction of this island-wide could be detrimental to those suffering with eating disorders.