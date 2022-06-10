The Barclays Jersey Boat Show returns to St Helier this weekend, with thousands of visitors expected to attend.

It is the first time the event has been allowed to take place since the pandemic began.

The event will take place around the recently refurbished St Helier Marina and at Weighbridge Place.

Islanders will be able to walk along the Marina pontoons and climb aboard a number of superyachts.

The pontoons will be open from1pm to 7pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

There will also be an 'Outdoor and Active Zone', hosting a range of on and off water activities, a 'Kids Zone' by the Steam Clock and daily boat skills sessions.

Local musicians will also be performing for islanders at Weighbridge Place across the weekend.

Money raised at this year's Jersey Boat Show will be donated to Jersey Hospice Care and Jersey Samaritans.

Ports of Jersey Harbourmaster, Captain Bill Sadler, said: "The Barclays Jersey Boat Show continues to go from strength to strength, demonstrated by the high level of interest and participation not only from our many maritime partners but from across many industries, including retail, hospitality, catering and finance.

"Coupled with a wonderful programme of activities both on and off the water, as well as a showcase for local music talent, the show clearly reflects a real community effort and has a great buzz about it."

Opening times for the 2022 Jersey Boat Show

Friday 10 June: 1pm-8pm

Saturday 11 June: 10am-6pm

Sunday 12 June: 10am-5pm