Jersey Cricket names squad for Uganda trip

Credit: Jersey Cricket

Jersey Cricket has named its squad for the upcoming visit to Uganda.

The island side have set their sights of climbing the table in Challenge League B when they head to Africa this month.

Head coach Neil MacRae said : "The squad are looking forward to returning to ICC 50 over tournament competition for the first time since 2019.

"We have selected a strong, balanced squad which is focused on moving up the Challenge League placings during the 5 tournament matches in Uganda.’

The squad is as follows:

  • Chuggy Perchard (c)

  • Dan Birrell

  • Dom Blampied

  • Harrison Carlyon

  • Jake Dunford

  • Nick Greenwood

  • Anthony Hawkins-Kay

  • Jonty Jenner

  • Josh Lawrenson

  • Elliot Miles

  • Ben Stevens

  • Julius Sumerauer

  • Zak Tribe

  • Ben Ward

Jersey will kick off their trip with a match against hosts Uganda on Friday 17 June. They will then face Kenya, Italy and Hong Kong over the next week before closing the trip with a match against Bermuda on Sunday 26 June.