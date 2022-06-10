Jersey Cricket names squad for Uganda trip

Jersey Cricket has named its squad for the upcoming visit to Uganda.

The island side have set their sights of climbing the table in Challenge League B when they head to Africa this month.

Head coach Neil MacRae said : "The squad are looking forward to returning to ICC 50 over tournament competition for the first time since 2019.

"We have selected a strong, balanced squad which is focused on moving up the Challenge League placings during the 5 tournament matches in Uganda.’

The squad is as follows:

Chuggy Perchard (c)

Dan Birrell

Dom Blampied

Harrison Carlyon

Jake Dunford

Nick Greenwood

Anthony Hawkins-Kay

Jonty Jenner

Josh Lawrenson

Elliot Miles

Ben Stevens

Julius Sumerauer

Zak Tribe

Ben Ward

Jersey will kick off their trip with a match against hosts Uganda on Friday 17 June. They will then face Kenya, Italy and Hong Kong over the next week before closing the trip with a match against Bermuda on Sunday 26 June.