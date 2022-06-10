Jersey Reds to face London Irish and Bath in pre-season

Jersey Reds will face two sides from English Rugby's top flight as they prepare for the 2022/23 season.

Harvey Biljon's side will host London Irish on Saturday 27 August at the conclusion of a week-long training camp.

They will then entertain Bath the following weekend with a match at the Stade Santander International on Friday 2 September - just a week before the RFU Championship season gets underway.

Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon said: “We’re really looking forward to the new season and want to really test our new squad ahead of the Championship kick-off – that’s certainly what they’ll get against both London Irish and Bath.”

Reds will play London Irish for the first time since the 2018/19 Championship season, while September will mark their first clash with Bath since pre-season in 2014.

A third pre-season match is yet to be announced, which will be played in the third week of August.