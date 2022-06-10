Queen's Commonwealth Baton arrives in Jersey

The Queen's Commonwealth Baton has arrived in Jersey for its leg of the relay.

Athletes from Jersey will be travelling to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games next month.

The Baton will spend the weekend in Jersey, visiting schools and Government House.

An event is also taking place at FB Fields, hosted by Jersey Sport, for sports volunteers to see the Baton.

On Saturday 11 June, the Baton will tour the island all day where the public will be able to see, hold and have their picture taken with it.

The itinerary:

The route will be:

9.15am – Grainville – Bowls, tennis and cricket

9.50am – FB Fields – Athletics and table tennis

10.30am – Gorey Long Beach – Martial arts

11.10am – St Martin Village Green – Cycling

12.25pm – St John Recreation Centre – Gymnastics and badminton

1.50pm – Greve de Lecq beach – Watersports

2.25pm – Crabbe – Archery and shooting

3.05pm – Jersey Rugby Club – Rugby, touch and Strive

3.40pm – Gunsite – Swimming, triathlon, beach volleyball

4.30pm – Royal Square – All

The Baton will then travel onto the Bailiwick of Guernsey next week.