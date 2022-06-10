St Mary Constable candidate withdraws from election race

Two candidates will fight it out for the role of Constable of St Mary after a third candidate withdrew from the race.

Mark Baker, who was standing as an independent, announced he will not be standing for election on Wednesday 22 June.

He says the decision is due to personal reasons.

In a statement, he said: "I can only say that I am utterly disappointed and feel really bad for the many people who have been urging me to stand for constable over the last twelve months.

"The parish has had a great many challenges in recent times with three sets of procurers either resigning or trying to resign due to the inability of some people being able to find solutions to what were in my mind basic communication errors.

"My family goes back close to 1000 years in the parish, and I come from a very long line of people who have served the parish for centuries so I really did see this as my opportunity to honour their great works and contribute to the parish myself - something that would have meant the absolute world to me."

However, he says he intends to stand for the role of Constable at the next election in 2026.

His withdrawal leaves two candidates - St Mary's current Deputy, David Johnson, and former journalist Mike Fennell - standing for the role.

In a ruling, Jersey's Royal Court said any votes for Mark Baker among the 84 postal ballots already returned in St Mary will be treated as an invalid vote when the votes are counted on election day.

A total of 92 candidates will now contest the States Assembly's 49 seats.

St Mary is one of just four parishes where 'None of the Above' will not appear on the ballot paper.