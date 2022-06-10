Young golfer aims to inspire on Jersey Legends Tour

Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster reports

A Jersey teenager who was fitted with a bionic arm has taken part in a celebrity golf tournament in the island.

Adam Dalton took to the course at La Moye Golf Club as part of the Legends Tour.

ITV Channel TV surprised him with a spot in the competition, where he lined up alongside two-time European Tour winner Gary Orr, former England Rugby star Kyran Bracken and our very own Richard Pallot.

In 2019, Adam became the first person in the island to be fitted with a specific type of bionic arm.

He was born with congenital limb deficiency (CLD), which means his arms and one of his legs never fully formed.

However, despite his disability he has developed a passion and flair for golf which he hopes will inspire others to get involved in the sport.