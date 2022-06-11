Rowing boat named after Gary Burgess officially unveiled in Jersey

A rowing boat named after our much-loved colleague Gary Burgess has been officially unveiled at this weekend's Jersey Boat Show.

His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor and the Bailiff were among the crowd for the naming ceremony on Saturday (11 June).

It was organised by the rowing club and Gary's family.

Gary became one of the most well-known faces in the Channel Islands, working across newspapers, radio and television. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Gary passed away at the start of the year after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The boat has been donated by the Jersey Community Foundation, using money raised by the Channel Islands Lottery.

John Searson of the Jersey Rowing Club said: "It is a fantastically special day for the rowing club.

"Gary was a fantastically liked person by everybody and a community person and that is what this boat is all about."

Islanders with basic rowing skills will able to use the boat free of charge, a fitting tribute to a man who himself gave so much back to the community.