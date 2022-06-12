Pre-polling opens ahead of Jersey's election

Pre-polling opens today (Monday 13 June) ahead of Jersey's upcoming general election.

It will allow voters to cast their ballots ahead of election day, which falls on Wednesday 22 June.

Islanders can go to the pre-polling station at St Paul's Centre in St Helier at the following times:

Monday 13 – Thursday 16 June (8:30am to 5pm)

Friday 17 June (8:30am to 4pm)

Islanders will only be eligible to cast a vote if they registered ahead of the deadline for the main electoral roll on 10 May.

Pre-polling was first introduced in Jersey in 2018 in a bid to make it easier for islanders to vote, particularly if they could not do so on the day of the election itself.

This year has also seen the introduction of postal voting for all islanders.