Queen's Commonwealth baton arrives in Guernsey

The Queen's relay baton has arrived in Guernsey ahead of the Commonwealth Games next month (28 July - 8 August).

It began its global journey in Cyprus in October and spent two days in Jersey, before travelling on to the island.

During its time in Guernsey, the baton will visit Herm Island, Castle Cornet, local sport venues, the Royal Court Building and Government House.

The Baton and its handlers will also attend a variety of relay activities with school children and local sports with Team Guernsey athletes, and will witness the firing of the gun at Castle Cornet.

School children in Jersey get their chance to hold the baton

David Henry, Chairman of the Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association, said: "I am delighted that the Bailiwick of Guernsey is part of this extraordinary journey. It is a way to highlight and promote the beauty of Guernsey to people across the Commonwealth."

The Guernsey Chef de Mission, Angela Stuart, added: "We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay in our community.

"Everyone here is excited to get involved with the festivities and cheer on the Batonbearers."

The Queen's Baton Relay completes its journey at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on 28 July, by which time it will have travelled through more than 70 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.