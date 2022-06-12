A new bus service to take people around St Helier is finally up and running - more than 10 years after it was approved by States members.

The TownLink service, operated by LibertyBus, operates between 9am and 6pm every day, except Sunday.

The bus travels travels through the town in a circulator route, taking roughly 30 minutes.

The government has committed £365,000 for the service, which is to run for the next year.

Where does the bus stop?

It starts at the bus station before going to Broad Street, Jersey General Hospital, Minden Place, Jersey Arts Centre, Salisbury Crescent, Grand Marche superstore and Springfield.

It then heads back to the station via Bryon Road, David Place, Halkett Place, Pier Road Car Park and Commercial Buildings.

It is hoped the service will assist tourists and reduce the number of cars on the road.

LibertyBus director Kevin Hart said: "It is literally going around town and is already proving really popular. Early signs are really encouraging.

"You have got people who cannot walk as far, and if it is raining, it just gets you from one end of town to the other quicker."