Busiest day of the year for Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service

Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service has experienced its busiest day of the year.

They received 32 calls over 24 hours on Friday 10 June, falling just short of the all-time record.

There were also spikes over the weekend with extra staff brought in to help out in busy periods.

The marine ambulance Flying Christine III was in action three times over the weekend, transferring patients from Sark and Herm to Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

The RNLI lifeboat was also sent out on Sunday 12 June with paramedics on-board to bring a patient from Herm to St Peter Port as other resources were already out on-call.