Jersey's fire department may have to cut services by end of 2022

Jersey's fire department may have to cut services by the end of the year.

Speaking to ITV News during a practice cliff rescue, Watch Commander Craig Channing explained they could be forced to scale back operations unless more money is made available.

He said: "We're jack-of-all-trades and we try to do as much as we can to cover the public of Jersey.

"At some point we maybe have to scale back on other things in order to focus on our primary role.

"We haven't had to sacrifice anything but come to the end of the year if the budgets still remain the same then we may have to look at actually our primary role, but that's a political decision."

As well as responding to incidents, the island's Fire and Rescue Service run a wide range of safety training in workplaces and schools.

Recruitment and representation also remain major issues for the service.

They are pushing for a more diverse workforce but have only taken on two women and very few people from a Polish or Portuguese background.

Craig added: "It's a struggle for us because in a way we don't represent the public we serve.

"We do have leaflets in different languages and if we go to a fire we have people that can interpret for us on-call ... but I think to have those people in our ranks would definitely represent the public that we serve."