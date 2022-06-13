Watch: Dramatic footage shows cars going over 80mph on Jersey's back lanes

Play Brightcove video

Video footage obtained by the States of Jersey Police shows cars speeding through St Peter's Valley

Dramatic footage released by Jersey Police shows a number of cars going over 80mph on the island's back roads.

27-year-old Steven Caldeira Pacheco was sentenced to six months in prison, fined £570 and disqualified from driving for two years after being found guilty of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

Video filmed on a phone by a passenger in one of the vehicles shows three cars travelling at high speed through St Peter's Valley at night-time on Monday 17 January 2021.

Cheering can also be heard in the clip with one person saying "fair play, you held that".

A specialist officer estimates the vehicles were going up to and over 80mph on lanes with speed limits of just 30mph and 40mph.

Jersey Police say Pacheco showed a complete disregard for the safety of the community.

Chief of Police Robin Smith added: “Islanders will no doubt be shocked and deeply concerned by the footage associated with this case.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that if someone had been coming in the opposite direction the outcome would have resulted in someone’s death or something very serious.

“There are often complaints of drivers tearing around the islands roads late at night in seemingly organised convoys.

"This custodial sentence should act as a deterrent to anyone else choosing to participate in this very dangerous behaviour."