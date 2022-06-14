Fewer than 400 tickets left for Jersey Million Pound Lottery

There are fewer than 400 tickets remaining for the Million Pound Lottery in Jersey.

The team at Jersey Hospice Care says the tickets are likely to sell out this week.

The funds raised will help patients with life-limiting or life debilitating illnesses be cared for.The tickets are £300 each and available to buy online or in person Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, at de Gruchy and at the Hospice fundraising store in St Ouen.

As it comes down to the last hundred remaining tickets, online ticket sales and sales at the St Ouen store will be stopped. They will only be available from de Gruchy in town.

The prizes are £1m, £100,000, £75,000, £50,000, £25,000 and five prizes of £10,000.

The live draw on will take place on Friday 5 August at the Royal Yacht Hotel.