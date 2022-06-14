Guernsey residents could get free emergency UK healthcare within months

Guernsey residents who visit the UK are a step closer to free emergency healthcare after the two governments agreed plans to waive costs for essential treatment.

The new Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) works both ways and would see UK residents visiting the Bailiwick of Guernsey given the same free access rights.

The discussions started in late 2018 but were delayed by work on Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

UK Health Minister, Edward Argar MP, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a proposed Reciprocal Healthcare Arrangement with the Bailiwick of Guernsey, which is likely to be finalised shortly and implemented in the coming months.

“This is another demonstration of the strong and enduring relationship the UK has with Guernsey."

These proposals cover treatment that cannot wait until the person returns home and would not include non-emergency care.

The plans are Bailiwick-wide and will be reviewed by politicians in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark in July 2022.

They will be asked to approve principles laid out in a policy letter with tailored propositions for each island.

The States of Guernsey and Alderney and Sark's Chief Pleas will also be asked to agree that the Policy and Resources Committee can decide the final text with the UK based on these principals.

Committee President, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said: “We know that a new RHA has been an area of interest in Guernsey for some years, both politically and within the community, due to the social and economic links between the Bailiwick and the UK.

"The new RHA will bring great benefits to residents of both the Bailiwick and the UK, making travel easier in both directions for family, business and leisure purposes."