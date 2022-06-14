Health warning issued for extreme heat in Jersey

A health warning has been issued for extreme heat in Jersey.

With temperatures set to soar to highs of 31 degrees later this week, the island's Public Health team is reminding everyone to take sensible steps to protect themselves from exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.

Older people, children and those with serious medical conditions are particularly at risk, although it can affect those of any age.

Top tips for coping with the high temperatures:

Shut windows and pull down any shades, blinds or curtains to keep rooms as cool as possible.

Stay out of the sun for long periods and avoid the hottest part of the day.

Wear sunscreen and hats when outside.

Have cool baths or showers.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

Wear loose, cool clothing.

The hottest temperature recorded in Jersey during June is 33 degrees and Public Health say this spell of very warm weather has the potential to be record-breaking.

Anyone who has wellbeing concerns for themselves or someone else is being asked to seek medical advice.

Jersey's Deputy Director of Public Health Grace Norman said: “I urge islanders to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day and to check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.

“With temperatures set to rise in the coming days and as we enter the summer season, it is vital that islanders, especially those at risk, take the necessary precautions when out and about."

Regular forecasts with the latest weather information are available on ITV Channel TV and can also be viewed online here.