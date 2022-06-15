Be prepared for a tortoise takeover as Durrell sculpture trail returns to Jersey

Giant tortoises will be taking over Jersey next summer as the Durrell art trail returns.

The creatures will be making an appearance during the summer of 2023 as ambassadors for all the work that Durrell undertakes with reptiles across the globe.

Some of the sculptures were unveiled at Government House on Tuesday night (14 June).

In 2019 Durrell brought islanders the 'Go Wild Gorillas' where 40 silverback sculptures, each decorated in a unique pattern, were dotted around the island for people to find.

Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of Durrell, said: “This time, the trail will feature incredible giant tortoises. From the highly endangered ploughshare tortoise in Madagascar to the amazing Aldabra giant tortoises that we deploy on Round Island off the north coast of Mauritius to act as ‘ecological engineers’, Durrell has a long history of working with tortoises.

"Not only are these ancient creatures important actors in their ecosystems, but they also hold key cultural values across multiple countries.”

Chelonians, which includes tortoises, turtles and terrapins, are now the most threatened vertebrate group.

The amphibian and reptile house at Jersey Zoo is home to some of the most endangered species that Durrell works with, but it is in need of better facilities. The aim is to use the funds raised to build a new tropical house.

The artist-imagined, giant tortoises will be found in Jersey’s wild places, coastal lookouts, and urban hangouts. Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art, commented:

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Durrell. Tortoise Takeover is a fantastic opportunity for businesses, the creative sector and communities to come together and create something very special for Jersey. With your support, we can create an event that will have significant impact during the summer of 2023."