Jersey wood turner fears for 'dying' industry

A wood turner from Jersey fears his craft is a dying and is campaigning to get more young people in the island involved.

Retired firefighter Martin Cotillard has been doing it since 1995, but fears the long-celebrated art form will be lost forever unless the next generation starts taking an interest.

He told ITV Channel TV: "It is a dying art really. Pre-plastic, everything was made out of wood.

"It is another art form and another way of expressing yourself. Some people do it with painting, others do it with clay and I use wood.

Martin feels it is important that efforts are made to keep the art form alive. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"[Most things are made on a machine] and there is not as much skill in that. What I do produces something unique, so I can make something completely original."

Martin is one of just two islanders on the Register of Professional Turners, having been added in 2018.

He said: "It is very addictive and once you get into it, you cannot stop. I did a bit in school and later on in life I got some lessons and bought a lathe and then I was hooked."

A lot of his work has been on display at the Harbour Gallery in St Aubin.