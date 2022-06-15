Nominate your winner for the 2022 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel presenter Alex Spiceley explains how to nominate someone

The search has begun to find a fantastic fundraiser to represent the Channel Islands at the 2022 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

We need your help to find an islander who has gone above and beyond in raising money for good causes.

It is a chance to celebrate their hard work and they could even be named National Fundraiser of the Year.

Will Highfield was crowned the 2021 Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year after raising more than £50,000 for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Play Brightcove video

Will Highfield is surprised with his award in 2021

Nominations for this year's awards close at 11:59pm on 12 August 2022 and nominees must be at least 18-years-old.

Only individuals can be put forward and they need to be available for filming and have their story told on ITV regional news.

Nominations can be submitted online here and full terms and conditions are available on the ITV website.