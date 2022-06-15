Popular Lé Viaer Marchi event due back in Guernsey after Covid cancellations

A popular community event is returning to Guernsey after being cancelled for the last two years.

The Covid pandemic meant the Lé Viaer Marchi could not go ahead in its usual way, although it was replaced by a smaller gathering in 2021.

This summer's celebration of the island's heritage is set to be back on full show on its traditional date of the first Monday in July, with thousands of people expected to attend.

Starting on Monday 4 July at 5pm and running through until sunset at Saumarez Park, there will be a variety of stalls, music and food available.

A quieter space to enjoy the festivities is on offer in the courtyard of the nearby Folk and Costume Museum, which is also open to explore for free with good accessibility.

The whole Lé Viaer Marchi event is free to children under 15 if they are accompanied by an adult who can pay £6 cash on the gate to get in.

More information is available on the National Trust of Guernsey's website.