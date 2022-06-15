Proposals to give Guernsey residents a 25% discount on some homes

Plans have been put forward to help Guernsey residents onto the property ladder.

A proposed amendment to the Government Work Plan would allow some future developments of affordable homes to be put up for sale.

Under the scheme buyers would become full owners of a property but only pay 75% of the market value.

A buy back option and price limit would stop people immediately selling these homes for a profit.

It would not be open to people who can clearly afford to buy on the general housing market.

Deputies Peter Roffey and Lindsay de Sausmarez are leading calls to bring in the initiative and say it also has the full support of the Guernsey Housing Association board and Social Security Committee, who are responsible for affordable homes.

They explained: "If people are driven to achieve home ownership, and are unable to do so in Guernsey, some will consider moving elsewhere to realise that aspiration, something Guernsey can ill afford given its current well-documented skill/labour shortage.

"Unless they can see a clear path to achieving their legitimate life goals they may well give up on the island.

"Guernsey owes it to our own sons and daughters to do better by them than that."

The proposal is expected to be debated as part of the Government Work Plan on 28 June 2022.