Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee has published a strategy to improve domestic abuse and sexual violence support in the island.

The refreshed plans aim to provide a coordinated community response to reduce the number of these types of crimes being committed.

The policy also includes plans to fund a sexual assault referral centre (SARC) pilot scheme from 2023.

The strategy shows that in recent years, domestic abuse has been one of thetwo top reasons for children being put on the child protection register in Guernsey and Alderney.

It represents one quarter of all violent crime reported in the Bailiwick.

768 Domestic abuse incidents were reported to Police in the Bailiwick in 2020.

Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Lead, Deputy Sue Aldwell, said: "The refreshed strategy will provide a coordinated community response to these crimes which have a devastating impact and says quite clearly that they will not be tolerated.

"As a government we have many priorities, reducing the incidents of domestic abuse and sexual violence and supporting survivors when this does occur has to be a fundamental priority for any civilised society."