The mobile network in Sark that runs on 100% renewable solar power

A mobile network in Sark is running on 100% renewable energy as part of a trial by Jersey Telecom (JT).

Six solar panels have been installed on Little Sark to test whether more mobile sites in the Channel Islands can be powered this way.

Energy from the sun will be used to maintain the batteries that in turn keep the antenna up and running.

It is hoped the initiative will mark the start of a wider scheme to reduce reliance on the electricity grid.

Project Manager Joseph Donovan said: “Operating in Sark provides its own challenges, so it’s the perfect place for JT to test equipment that needs to work with minimal intervention and maintenance.

"This trial will provide an opportunity for our engineers to gauge how well our network will handle calls and data using 100% renewable energy."