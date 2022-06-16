15 year old being held in Jersey's prison to be moved to adult wing tomorrow

A fifteen year old being held in isolation at La Moye Prison is to be moved onto an adult wing tomorrow.

ITV Channel News has been told that this is because of resources as two officers were looking after the young person's welfare night and day.

The child has been there since April after previously being at the secure children's unit at Greenfields.

The prison and the Government have declined to comment saying only that: "To respect and protect the young person's privacy they were unable to comment."

In April it was described by the Children's Commissioner as a "breach of human rights" and against the law.

Deborah Macmillan wrote to the government saying the decision to detain the teenager in Jersey's jail was not appropriate.

However since then nothing has changed.

In March the secure unit for young people in Jersey was issued with a second improvement notice following seven apparent breaches of the regulations.

Following an unannounced inspection at the end of 29 April an updated inspection report was published on Greenfields.

It found that only three of eight areas that required action had been completed.

The areas that still need to be completed include: