Channel Islands Pride to mark 50 years since UK's first Pride parade

Pride events are returning to the Channel Islands, 50 years since the first UK Pride parade in 1972.

The main event will be 70s themed to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in the UK, which protested LGBTQ+ discrimination laws.

Liberate in Guernsey and Liberate in Jersey have coordinated the events to span across the Channel Islands in September.

Confirmed acts for Guernsey’s main event on 3 September include headliners ‘The Freemasons’ with vocalists from their biggest hits Katherine Ellis and Amanda Wilson, and Lawrence Chaney, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner.

Lawrence Chaney will be one of the acts celebrating Channel Islands Pride Credit: PA Images

Day acts will perform from 5pm to 9pm and will be followed by an afterparty with Radio 1 DJ, Dean McCullough.

Liberate Guernsey’s LGBTQ+ choir Rainbow Chorus will be performing in the afternoon as well as local cover band Element 6, and Ru Paul Drag Race star Tia Kofi.

A family favourite, the Unicorn Races will also return for another year, which sees decorated unicorns and their owners compete in different challenges: dressage, show jumping and steeplechase.

Guernsey will kickstart this year’s Pride on 3 September and the events will culminate in Jersey on 10 September, with the Jersey line-up to follow.

CEO of Liberate in Guernsey Ellie Jones says: “We’ve come a long way since the first Pride, so we’re getting our ‘Pride fever’ on and marking our progress with a party.

"However, it’s important to remember that there is still more to be done and, while we love the glitter and rainbows, there is a serious message about the importance of inclusion and providing a safe environment for islanders to express their true selves without discrimination.”

Tickets can be found on Liberate's website.