Last call for spring booster jabs in Guernsey
Guernsey residents eligible for a spring booster vaccination are being urged to book without delay.
The spring booster programme is closing at the end of the month (30 June) to ensure there is a sufficient gap between it and the autumn booster programme later this year.
The extra dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is being offered to vulnerable groups, including those aged 75 and over, care home residents and islanders with weakened immune systems.
So far, more than 80% of eligible islanders in Jersey have come forward to have the jab.
Pop up clinics for vulnerable islanders who have not received their booster:
Saturday 18 June 09:30 to 14:30 Lukis House
Tuesday 21 June 13:00 to 18:00 Guille Alles Library
Saturday 25 June 09:30 to 14:30 Lukis House
Tuesday 28 June 13:00 to 18:00 Guille Alles Library