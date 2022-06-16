Skip to content

Last call for spring booster jabs in Guernsey

So far, more than 80% of those eligible have come forward to get the jab. Credit: ITV News

Guernsey residents eligible for a spring booster vaccination are being urged to book without delay.

The spring booster programme is closing at the end of the month (30 June) to ensure there is a sufficient gap between it and the autumn booster programme later this year.

The extra dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is being offered to vulnerable groups, including those aged 75 and over, care home residents and islanders with weakened immune systems.

So far, more than 80% of eligible islanders in Jersey have come forward to have the jab.

Pop up clinics for vulnerable islanders who have not received their booster:

  • Saturday 18 June 09:30 to 14:30 Lukis House

  • Tuesday 21 June 13:00 to 18:00 Guille Alles Library

  • Saturday 25 June 09:30 to 14:30 Lukis House

  • Tuesday 28 June 13:00 to 18:00 Guille Alles Library

